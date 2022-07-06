Bedford River Festival 2022

23-24th July 2022

The ever-popular Bedford River Festival run by Bedford Borough Council takes place in July every other year, and will be back bigger and better for 2022.

Bedford River Festival is the third largest outdoor event in Europe with over 300,000 people attending this bi-annual event. Canoe Trail have been running the watersports and adventure activities for almost 20 years featuring come and try it SUP activities, big air ramp kayak displays with international and GB paddlers, obstacle races and more besides. We have the GB Rafting team attending with four of their inflatable rafts to allow teams to compete head to head on the flat water. See https://www.canoetrail.co.uk/activities/river-festival

Paddle Board (SUP) Race

Enter our SUP race over a mile of Bedford’s iconic Victorian Embankment. Race in front of thousands of people with prizes(including SUP paddles, rash vests, Red Paddle Co kit) and a great vibe. Click here to enter. https://www.canoetrail.co.uk/activities/events/river-fest-sup-race

Bedford Invitational Open Water Swim Race

The open water open water swim race runs over a mile course swimming in front of thousands of cheering people (t-shirts, rash vests and other prizes). This a community feel event with prizes and a real sense of having fun. Sign up here: https://www.canoetrail.co.uk/activities/events/river-fest-swim-race