Dryrobe Women’s Eco Thermal Gloves and Boots

As you would expect from Dryrobe, the quality is second to none, and they also look very smart.

By Sarah Thornely (Supjunkie)

Gloves

As soon as that first flush of sunshine gives us warmth and we spot snowdrops in the hedgerows, here in the UK we believe it’s officially spring but then, come March and April, we might get knocked back by the cold weather and sometimes possibly have snow!

So, when a pair of Dryrobe Thermal Gloves arrive in late February, you know you will undoubtedly use them, and so it came to pass that I did on day one! The bitter wind was brutal on a long walk with the other half, so I popped them on, and they didn’t disappoint.

Gloves or mitts? Sometimes I’m unsure which are best, so these fill that gap. Made from 100% recycled fabrics approved by the Global Recycle Standard (GRS), they are water resistant with an ultra-warm polar fleece inner. They will help your hands warm up quickly, especially if you are a wild or open-water swimmer or paddleboarder like me. Hands often get wet when lifting the board out of the water, and cold extremities are uncomfortable. They have an elasticated cuff which also locks in warmth.

If you want dexterity, the gloves have fold-back magnetic mittens and thumb flaps, so you can quickly switch to fingerless gloves when needed.

As you would expect from Dryrobe, the quality is second to none, and they also look very smart. Check out the sizing on their website, which means you will get the perfect fit. Dryrobe also offers free delivery and returns.

Price: £40

Boots

Dryrobe is well known for creating the world’s first outdoor changing robe. With the rise of SUP, wild and cold-water swimming and other outdoor activities, it’s no wonder sales have rocketed, especially with their reputation for design and well-made products. So, what would be the perfect accompaniment when you step off or out of the water to keep you even warmer – thermal boots.

Easy to pull on and fully fleece lined with 100% recycled polyester, there is an instep inside for comfort and support. With a water-resistant, 100% recycled, quick-drying upper and adjustable ankle cord for a snug fit, these boots are now my go-to footwear for all trips to the water. Knowing the Great British weather, they will get many months of use as I try to paddle all year.

A decent grip tread sole is made with 80% EVA rubber (for softness and flexibility) and 20% algae-based Bloom Rise (TM). This means they are better for our planet, and for more information, it’s worth checking out www.bloommaterials.com. Dryrobe is a company that is constantly evolving, with a commitment to innovative improvements to its range. They are proud to be B Corp Certified and are passionate about sustainability.

I am usually a UK 7½, so the size 8 was perfect. Nothing is worse than cold extremities, and these Eco Thermal Boots are a nice game changer. Comfortable and so, so warm!

Price: £80

https://dryrobe.com/