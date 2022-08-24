GIVEAWAY TIME!
SUP Mag UK prize draw in association with the Southampton International Boat Show 2022
We are pleased to announce our NEW partnership with the Southampton International Boat Show. There are x2 FREE tickets up for grabs as part of the competition.
To enter, all you need to do is enter your name and email address on the form below. Winners will be chosen at random by the 11th September.
T&C’s apply, good luck!
Terms & Conditions for Prize Draw
-
Organiser: 2B Graphic Design Limited trading as SUP Magazine (Company number 05720702), whose registered office is at 49 Greenfields, St Ives, Cambridgeshire, PE27 4HB;
- Definitions
Prize: the prize to be won under the Prize Draw as more particularly described in clause 4
Prize Draw: the prize draw competition being run and administered by the Organiser under which entrants can win a free ticket for the Show
Show: Southampton International Boat Show 2022 which takes place from 16 – 25 September 2022 (inclusive) at Mayflower Park, Town Quay, Southampton SO14 2AQ;
- How to enter
- The Prize Draw is open to all UK residents aged 16 years or over, except employees of the Organiser, their families, agents or any third party directly associated with administration of the Prize Draw.
- [The Prize Draw is free to enter and no purchase is necessary.]
- All entries must be submitted online via the Organiser’s landing page on SUP Mag UK websites at: https://standuppaddlemag.co.uk
- To enter participants must provide their full name and email address.
- Only one entry per person is permitted.
- The opening date for entries is 08.00 on 24th August 2022.
- The closing date of the prize draw is 23.59 on 10th September 2022. Entries received after this time will not be accepted.
- The Organiser accepts no responsibility for entries not successfully completed before the Closing Date even in circumstances where there has been a technical malfunction of any kind (including computer hardware or software failure, satellite, network or server failure) even if such technical malfunction are of the Organiser’s systems and equipment.
- Participants are deemed to have accepted and agreed to be bound by these terms and conditions upon entry. The Organiser reserves the right to refuse entry, or refuse to award the Prize to anyone in breach of these terms and conditions.
- Winners
- Winners will be chosen by random computer software draw on September 11th.
- The winner will be notified by email (using details provided at entry) before September 12th and must contact the Organiser to claim their Prize. If a winner does not respond to the Organiser within seven days of being notified by the Organiser, then the winner’s prize will be forfeited and the Organiser will be entitled to select another winner in accordance with the process described above.
- The decision of the Organiser regarding any aspect of the Prize Draw is final and binding and no correspondence will be entered into about it.
- The Organiser must either publish or make available information that indicates that a valid award of the Prize took place. To comply with this obligation the Organiser will publish the surname and county of the Prize winners on its website within eight weeks of the Closing Date
- The Prize
- The Prize is supplied by Southampton International Boat Show Limited, (Company number 1247541) whose registered office is at Marine House, Thorpe Lea Road, Egham, Surrey, TW20 8BF (the “Supplier“). The Organiser reserves the right to replace the Prize with an alternative prize of equal or higher value if circumstances beyond the Organiser’s control makes it necessary to do so.
- Each winner will receive one adult day general admission ticket for the Show. The winner can select which day of the Show they wish to attend.
- There will be a total of [2] tickets to be won via the Prize Draw
- There will be a strict limit of one Prize per winner.
- The Prize will be sent to the winner by post by the Supplier within seven days of being notified of their win.
- The Prize is non-exchangeable, non-transferable and no cash alternative is offered.
- Winners are responsible for their own travel to and from the Show.
- Data Protection
- Personal data supplied during the course of the Prize Draw will be processed as set out in the Organiser’s privacy policy: [https://thepaddlerezine.files.wordpress.com/2018/05/gdpr.pdf].
- By entering the Prize Draw you acknowledge and agree that the names and contact details of the Prize Draw winners will be shared by the Organiser with the Supplier.
- General
- The Organiser reserves the right to hold void, cancel, suspend, or amend the Prize Draw where it becomes necessary to do so.
- Insofar as is permitted by law, the Organiser, its agents or distributors will not in any circumstances be responsible or liable to compensate the winner or accept any liability for any loss, damage, personal injury or death occurring as a result of taking up the Prize except where it is caused by the negligence of the Organiser, its agents or distributors or that of their employees. Your statutory rights are not affected.
- The prize draw will be governed by English law and entrants to the prize draw submit to the jurisdiction of the English courts.
Leave a Reply