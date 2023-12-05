ShePaddles interviews: No 3. Kate Simmons

A series of eight interviews with British Canoeing’s ShePaddles ambassadors for 2022.

Sixteen inspirational women chosen to promote paddling and encourage more women and girls to get on the water. In this series of interviews, Emma Love chats with eight of the ambassadors about all things SUP!

Katie describes SUP touring as a constant balancing act of fear of the unknown with a burning desire to explore. In this interview, Katie discusses how her paddling journey, which started at the age of 15, has led her to plan her most demanding adventure yet – a 1000km circumnavigation of Wales.

How did you discover paddling?

I was quite a wild child! When I was fifteen, my mum and dad decided that I needed to get organised and have discipline in my life, so they made me join the Air Cadets – which I loved. Suddenly I was camping, learning about bushcraft, climbing, canoeing and kayaking. After my GCSEs, I completed an adventure training course that led to becoming an outdoor pursuits apprentice. This enabled me to complete my raft guide training and coaching qualifications. I then worked as a raft guide on the River Dee and the Tryweryn. Later on, I moved to South Wales and worked for the Cardiff International White Water Centre, where, at the time, I was one of only two female raft guides.

How did you discover SUP?

I discovered SUP over ten years ago, so this was way before it gained the popularity it has now here in the UK. A good friend of mine, Anthony Ing (Stand Up Paddleboard UK), had returned from a trip to America and bought a few of Corran Addison’s Soul SUPs. He was looking for a couple of enthusiastic paddlers for a photo shoot so, along with Peter Glyn Firth, I volunteered. Ant taught us the basics, and by the afternoon, we were paddling the Grade 2 rapids at Mile End Mill, Llangollen. I remember us spending all day running and re-running the drops, playing on the waves and constantly falling in! I just loved the challenge, and it was such great fun!

I know SUP adventure coastal touring has become the focus for you these days. How did this come about?

I was paddle boarding on white water, but at that time, the scene hadn’t developed in North Wales – people would occasionally pop over, but more often than not, I would find myself paddling alone. This meant I didn’t have anyone to bounce off ideas with apart from a few kayaking friends. So, a few years ago, I took up SUP touring. I had always been interested in coastal paddling, but admittedly, I found it very confusing and consequently off-putting – it’s a process that takes a lot of time and commitment. With lots of training and practice, I now enjoy the intricacies of planning and executing these trips and circumnavigations. And I have been so lucky with my partner Tom Furey. He assists with planning the bigger expeditions and accompanies me on them. It is really interesting working together because we see journeys slightly differently. It’s just great bouncing ideas off each other to ensure our successful adventures. His belief in me is fantastic.

What is it about coastal paddling that keeps you going back for more?

I find there is this fire that burns deep inside me, that wants to complete further exploration and equally has a fear of the unknown. Both these elements drive me to do more. I love being fully immersed in the wilderness, and I feel you have to earn your adventures. You must be switched on with your tide timings and understand where weather windows fall to allow your trip to go well. There’s nothing better than getting tidal assistance or timing your arrival right at a particular headland to gain safe passage.

What drives this passion?

The love for the sea has always been there – from completing my diving courses to sailing across the Atlantic. I’ve seen the ocean in so many different ways, but SUP adds that extra vulnerability because I feel so much more connected to the ecosystems and the incredible wildlife of the British Isles. It doesn’t matter how many times I see a seal, a pod of dolphins or a bazaar of Guillemots – it is always incredible and a privilege to share the water with them.

How did your fascination for paddling the Menai Strait develop?

The Menai has always intrigued me since I was a little girl. We would drive over Britannia Bridge, and I would stare at the water, wondering what was going on and why. The first time I SUP’d this area of water was on a course – a group of us paddled on a full spring tide, and it was incredible! From the speed of the water to standing waves to a huge peeling eddy, I was in and out of the features and playing on every element! Even now, when I paddle this water, it gives me very different experiences. I love the puzzle I have to put together to ensure the timing is right for the particular experience I am after. Whether it is understanding the times of the tides correctly, wanting to play on the Swellies or the magical experience of paddling under the bridges, it is a special place to be.

What’s on your ‘to do’ list?

Having resigned from working full time for the NHS, I am now focused on building upon my professional accreditation. I aim to complete my Expedition Guide assessment with the Water Skills Academy. I launched my business (Basecamp Paddle Boarding), and it’s already shaping up to be a busy year, so I’m stoked about this. And I am involved in many events for #shepaddles which I am really excited about.

Any self-goals?

Tom and I plan to circumnavigate Wales (if the weather window allows) while supporting a few different charities. Our planned trip is over 1000km – this will test us both and hopefully not the marriage we are about to start! I am also keen to paddle around a few of the Scottish isles, but we will need an extended period of settled weather to allow safe crossings. Some of the isles have over 10km of open ocean between them. My list never seems to get any smaller!