Rooster Classic ThermaFlex 1.5mm LongJohn – Unisex – 2XL

Words & photos: Oli Jordan – EoEPS

I’ve owned a few wetsuits, some good, some not so! The first thing noticeable about the Rooster range is its fantastic quality! This is due to their 4-way super stretch neoprene. The inner lining is soft and comfortable against the skin, though being a long john, I would partner this with at least a rashy underneath. The reinforced areas around your knees and backside are a nice touch. It would last a long time if looked after correctly.

I’ve never owned a long john type wetsuit before, though I can see the benefits of using one. Leaving the upper body free for unrestricted movement is great on warmer days for things like Paddleboarding. However, this could leave me feeling quite exposed in colder conditions, so I would begin layering up – which might impede the freeing feeling! These can also be worn under full wetsuits to help extend a cold paddle session.

The fit, me being of a larger structure, shall we say, doesn’t leave much to the imagination. I can’t work out if this is due to the ‘Unisex’ fit or the fact it is super thin; the relief Velcro seems an interesting option also. It’s quite a small opening and seems to sit in an unusual position for us men folk. I obviously can’t comment from a woman’s perspective!

I’m really impressed by the quality of Rooster; after a few uses, I can confirm this is a comfy bit of kit, but I would probably always layer up or consider a thicker design, personally.

Price: £130

www.roostersailing.com/products/106250