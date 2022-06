As part of the festival of freestyle, there will be a Rough Waters SUP competition on 2nd July

The Canoe Freestyle World Championships are coming to Nottingham this summer!

Everyone who is comfortable on, or in, white water is welcome. You don’t need to be a SUP legend and boards will be provided so you can just turn up and enjoy the mayhem!

Find out more and sign up here:

https://britishcanoeingevents.org.uk/…/festival-booking/