Saltie Sports All Round 10’6 x 32” x 6” Fusion-X

Words & photos: Tez Plavenieks

Saltie SUP enters the SUP Mag UK world of reviews with their lightweight constructed, Fusion-X, 10’6 All-Rounder. Based on the UK’s south coast, Saltie SUP caters for the everyday recreational paddle boarder, the 10’6 being a case-in-point product.

Out of the bag and the All Round 10’6 is indeed a lightweight iSUP. The Fusion-X technology allows a much more feather-light layup that many paddle boarders will welcome. It’s easy to lug about to and from the water and load up at your vehicle. The inflation time, with a manual pump, is also a breeze. The Saltie All Round is one of the easiest air boards I’ve inflated lately. With a slide and lock fin, paddle, and robust wheeled bag, the Saltie 10’6 is bang on point for its target market.

10’6 inflatables these days are much more refined in general than a few years back. The Saltie’s overall shape is one aspect making this so. Gone are those inefficient rounded nose SUPs of before, instead replaced with an outline that’s about efficiency, glide and tracking. Saltie’s 10’6 nose is elongated to enhance all elements of forward propulsion, which it admirably does. The board powers through even when confronted by choppy, lumpy waters, cutting a decent line and keeping the rider arrow straight.

Stability is pretty good, even for such a high-riding board. The Fusion-X construction does mean it feels lively, but this isn’t to the detriment of the paddler experience. During testing, I had a passenger hop aboard with me. Additional weight wasn’t a problem for the 10’6; the board kept its composure. As such, SUPers fancying some adventure will find it’ll take a whole host of essentials being lashed to the deck, no worries. You can toddle off on long or short sojourns until your heart’s content.

For anyone thinking moves and manoeuvres, the 10’6 isn’t too shabby at helping riders out when learning things like step-back pivot turns. While not the widest rear end, it does bite and not buck riders off. Concentration is still needed, but it certainly accommodates paddling progression meaning the board has longevity.

CONCLUSION

As a first showing from Saltie, the brand’s All Round 10’6 is a decent, modern example of a recreationally focused inflatable stand-up paddle board. The progressive shape lends plenty of efficiency to the paddling experience you experience. And the lightweight construction will find favour with plenty of riders. If black and white aesthetics aren’t to your taste, the same board comes in other colours, so all comers are catered for.

Price: £699

Info: www.saltiesports.com/sups/