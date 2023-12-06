ShePaddles interviews: No 4. Vikki McPherson

A series of eight interviews with British Canoeing’s ShePaddles ambassadors for 2022.

Vikki McPherson by John Gibson

Interviews: Emma Love

After receiving over 150 applications from around the country, British Canoeing, Canoe Wales and the Scottish Canoe Association were excited to announce the #ShePaddles Ambassadors for 2022. Sixteen inspirational women chosen to promote paddling and encourage more women and girls to get on the water. In this series of interviews, Emma Love chats with eight of the ambassadors about all things SUP!

Vikki McPherson by Eilidh Connolly

Vikki McPherson

Vikki’s paddling journey can only be described as inspiring! We discuss how stepping out of her comfort zone has led to her supporting women in her local community and why the role of a British Canoeing #ShePaddles Ambassador is so important in celebrating the diversity of women’s voices.

What tempted you to have a go at paddleboarding?

For a couple of years, my older children had been going SUP’ing, and I would sit watching them, thinking it looked terrific fun. At the time, I didn’t want to go on a paddleboard because I didn’t have a lot of water confidence or energy – this was when my youngest son was still very little. Then in May 2020, I booked a family session, and it turned out that my daughter could not come along, so we had this free space. I suddenly felt brave and decided I would take her place!

What was your overriding memory of your first time on the water?

I remember just feeling so fortunate that we could paddle on such a beautiful and local loch. It was very tranquil that day, and I was just blown away by this fantastic feeling – of both physically being surrounded by water and experiencing nature!

Congratulations on being selected as a British Canoeing #ShePaddles ambassador. How has your paddling journey influenced your view of the role?

I am just so passionate about being an ambassador because of the change I experienced. Before SUP, I would describe myself as quite shy. When you have been a parent (as I have) for 13 years, it is easy to forget your sense of self, have fun, look after your mental health, and make time for yourself. Paddleboarding has made me jump outside my box! These days I am like, where did this person come from? I want to encourage and support women to get out of their comfort zones. I paddle with ladies in my village, with other mums, and it has become quite clear to me how important it is (as adults) that we find our passion, find our joy and just go for it!

Can you describe what it was that made you want to continue to develop your SUP skills?

That first time I got on a SUP, I remember I was shaking, and it felt like such an alien experience. But by the end of the two hours, I was totally hooked. I think I had only two or three sessions before I knew I needed to learn more and wanted to know more, and I just wanted to be able to push my boundaries, improve my knowledge and technique, and do as much paddling as I could. This was quite a shocker for my kids because I had previously been so scared of trying SUP!

How do you achieve a family/SUP balance?

It’s easier in the summer because the kids and I can all go and stay the whole day at the loch, swimming and paddling. The little one comes on the front of my board, and we all have a great time. In the winter, it’s more challenging because it’s cold and the kids don’t want to go. It takes a bit of planning to make sure everyone is looked after so I can go out with a friend for a weekly paddle.

What are your plans for this year?

There are so many local women who would like to have a go at SUP. They see my posts on social media and post comments – they are so keen and think it looks amazing. Unfortunately, it is too expensive for us to book a provider regularly, and I don’t have the equipment to lend. So, I am just at the beginning stages of speaking with my local canoe club, and hopefully, we will be able to develop SUP as part of their provision, which would be fantastic. If this is not possible, my alternative plan would be to start a paddleboarding club.

And for yourself?

In terms of my development, I feel I could learn a lot from watching other coaches and working alongside another coach until I’m qualified. I would love to offer SUP sessions weekly for all age ranges eventually.

What qualifications are you hoping to achieve?

I am starting with the British Canoeing Sheltered Water Coach Award. I don’t have a background in outdoor sports or coaching, but when I did my BC Core Coach course in August of last year – I loved it! It was such a different perspective from what I have studied before, and it was amazing!

As well as flat water, I have seen some of your social posts showing you playing on white water. How did this develop?

I had my first go on white water in the winter of 2020, not long after my first time on a paddleboard. White water is my latest challenge. Some days I like a tranquil paddle on my local loch, and then some days, I like some excitement, and I get on the river Dee. I am supported by Jim Gibson, a fantastic coach and pivotal here in Scotland. He encourages many female paddlers and has quite a few prodigies, including Emy McLeod and Jessica Phillip.

What would you say to women who have watched the #ShePaddles ambassadors over the past few years, who would love to apply but are doubting whether they have anything to offer the role?

It is fantastic that there are just so many different ways to approach the role of a British Canoeing Ambassador. Passionate female voices come in so many different forms – whether it’s about nature, women’s rights, being a leisure paddler or moving up the ladder professionally – and they are all great to hear and celebrate. I am constantly messaging women and saying you have to do it next year because you’d be amazing, and you’d bring this or that aspect to it. If you’ve got a passion for paddling, then you just have to go for it.