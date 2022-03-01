The staycation BOOM: Fishguard Bay, West Wales

SUPM has taken a look at several UK destinations following huge amount of interest in so called staycations.

International travel is now back on the menu for 2022, however, for some, the stress and worry just isn’t worth it. Following on from the boom of 2021, there is a huge amount of interest in so called staycations. SUPM has taken a look at several UK destinations that may tickle the palette of SUPers, maybe something here could give you inspiration for a day out or longer, so here we go from north to south with the first of a dozen spots…

Fishguard Bay,

West Wales

#shepaddles Cymru

Fishguard Bay is a hidden gem away from the often more popular and well-known paddle spots on the West Wales coastline. Whether you’re a beginner or a more experienced SUPer, Fishguard Bay has something to offer you.

Setting off from Quay Street, Lower Town Fishguard, the harbour area has much to explore, from miniature coves and caves to sandy spots more than ample to give yourself a little distance from the steady bustle of visitors admiring the bay on foot.

For beginners or those wishing to paddle on a slightly choppier day, this well-protected inner harbour is ideal. Given the right conditions, the more experienced can head North on a two-mile paddle towards and through Needle Rock, a beautiful natural archway. Cave and beach lovers will adore this route and bring out your inner explorer or childhood dreams adventurer! For those wishing for a good explore, 2-3 hours is more than sufficient to take in the sights and sounds of this historic region with still present forts and cannons of days gone by coupled with its truly awe-inspiring coastline. Paddled on a sunny day will only make the experience even more magical as the well-known emerald waters of Pembrokeshire come into their own, capturing truly unforgettable, mesmerising memories.

Taking a packed lunch will serve you well however some close by culinary delights exist within this picturesque hamlet. Along with hot and cold drinks, homemade savoury and sweet delights are available at the Yacht Club Café, such as made with locally caught fish and crustaceans, freshly baked cakes and their homemade ice cream using locally sourced fresh milk. The Yacht Club Café is open 10am-4pm, seven days a week. From ‘Cold Ones’, the classic ice cream van offers a range of hot and cold drink, sealed snacks such as crisps and chocolate and of course ice lollies and ice creams. Cold Ones operates on the kinder weather days, usually between the hours of 11.30am-6.30pm, seven days a week.

The car park is free; however, it can be liable to flooding, so worth a check before heading out. There are public toilets very close to this car park along the harbour wall. Should the car park be full, the alternative is to head to Goodwick to Goodwick Moor, a free car park or Goodwick Parrog along the seafront, which is pay and display and has some electric vehicle charging points. This alternative option would mean a slightly longer paddle than starting at Quay St. but effectively is only around the corner. If heading to this location, there is also a petrol station and a Tesco Express and the Fishguard to Rosslare ferry terminal. For a combined multi-activity trip to this region, Fishguard’s OceanLab Aquarium is also located on the seafront at Goodwick.

Clare Rutter @clarerutter.DBA