Updated Marathon Racer PFD

Marathon Racer PFD – updated for 2021

Originally designed for paddlers looking for a low profile, high performance fit but with plenty of storage and hydration options, the Marathon Racer has proven hugely popular with distance paddlers, explorers, and stand up paddle boarders alike. The huge front pocket is large enough to take a drinks bottle whilst the rear pouch offers the option to add a hydration bladder.







Updated for 2021 with smart new colours, each PFD will now come with a removable front pouch Snax bag – a fast and efficient way to organise your supplies for those vital fuel stops, with the option to add more. The Marathon Racer is also compatible with the new SUP Leash (sold separately).