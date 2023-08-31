In this column, I look forward to sharing inspiring stories of environmental projects, mental wellbeing initiatives and how we can make SUP accessible to more people. If you have a story, please email me at thejoyofsuppodcast@gmail.com and follow me on Instagram @jomoseley.

Jo Moseley

Hello, my name is Jo Moseley, and I am the author of Stand Up Paddleboarding in Great Britain – Beautiful Places to Paddleboard in England, Scotland and Wales and host of The Joy of SUP – The Paddleboarding Sunshine Podcast. I am also a proud ambassador for the 2 Minute Foundation and Seaful Charity.

The Wanderlust Women and Red Paddle Co

Photo: Kathy King

Chatting with Shareen Abbas of The Wanderlust Women about the group’s recent Introduction to Paddleboarding at Anderton Centre in Chorley with Nike Women and Red Paddle Co was a joy.

The Wanderlust Women is a hiking and adventure group founded during the Covid 19 pandemic by Amira Patel. Amira is a friend of mine, and I was lucky enough to paddle with her on Ullswater for my book SUP Great Britain. The community aims to normalise Muslim women exploring and being visible in the outdoors. They provide various outdoor skills to help women heal, gain confidence and connect with nature. Nike kindly provided the group with modest swimwear, including the Nike hijab, tunic and leggings. Along with a stretch and relaxation class with Becca Jane Yoga, the group had the chance to try both the XL boards together and individual boards.

Shareen from South Yorkshire is a full-time Trainee Clinical Psychologist and a TWW group leader in her spare time. Having taken part in a Red Ride Out event in 2022, she became hooked on SUP and wanted to encourage the rest of TWW to experience it. She shared, “It has been an incredible day seeing all the women have so much fun on the Red XL board. It was a proud moment to see how the women were all keen to try the single Red boards and see their confidence grow the more they were out on the water paddling. It provided the women with a safe space to learn with a connection of community and sisterhood and the women not wanting the day to end!”

Shareen says one of the women had had so much fun on the day she started her own SUP journey. To find out more, go to www.thewanderlustwomen.co.uk and www.red-equipment.co.uk.