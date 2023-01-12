The warmest places to take up watersports this winter

Brits favourite winter water sports locations ranked from warmest to coldest.

Firestone Bay in Plymouth crowned the warmest location for winter watersports.

The top 20 warmest water sports locations all reside within the Southwest.

The top 20 winter hotspots for watersports in the UK have been revealed, with Firestone Bay in Plymouth being crowned the warmest location for winter watersports.

Wetsuit experts, Wetsuit Centre have created an index showcasing the top 185 locations for winter watersports. To determine where the best winter ‘hotspots’ are, each location was ranked on three factors: average water temperature, air temperature and sunset time. The factors with the warmest temperatures and latest sunset times were given the best score.

The top three warmest water sport locations were: (1) Firestone Bay, Plymouth, (2) Rinsey Cove, Cornwall, and (3) Burgh Island, Devon.

The top the coldest water sport locations were: (1) Loch Tay, Perthshire, (2) Hickling Broad, Norfolk (3) Lochness, Scotland.

Sean Wade, owner of Wetsuit Centre comments: “Winter can be a challenging time to stay motivated, and one of the key elements to better mental and physical health is to keep physically active. We wanted to create this index to showcase the warmest locations for watersports to help our customers continue to enjoy watersports throughout the colder winter months. We also shared the coldest places for our cold water champions!”

Wetsuit Centre have provided a wetsuit thickness guide for those thinking about taking up watersports this winter: https://www.wetsuitcentre.co.uk/wetsuit-thickness-guide

A correlated list of 195 popular winter hotspots were placed into a ranking system* This metric ranked all three factors from lowest to highest. Each ranking was added together to create a total rank for the locations. The results show that the best places are located within Devon and Cornwall, with open water swimming, surfing and stand up paddleboarding being the most common water sporting activities performed in these locations.