Red Original – Waterproof Kit Bag 40-litre review

Review & pic: Darren Farrar @StandUpPaddleUK

So I’ve had the Kit Bag for a few weeks now and what has got me excited about it is the various uses you can get out of this bag. We discussed it at length recently on @StandUpPaddleUK via the IG Live feature with Ross from Red Original.

As paddlers we are always looking for kit that ticks multiple boxes. Let’s be honest; we have many hobbies, so the kit we buy ideally has to transcend the sport it is for. The Kit Bag is perfect in this regard, with so many uses. Prime use for me is travel – more so than the everyday paddle, so it’s ideal for the following.

Paddlers who like to ‘paddle and pitch’ if you’re paddling a stretch and need to stay over the night with a tent. This bag is perfect because it is waterproof, fits under the front bungee cords of your board when full and will fit a one-person tent and overnight kit into it. The bag also integrates with different branded boards.

UK weekender trips – 40L is more than enough for one person, no doubt holding some of my partner’s bits too! It fits three sets of clothes, including walking boots, a laptop and three cameras.

Due to its size (40L), it is perfect for a 2-4 day bag for trips abroad (once you’re allowed!). With the correct packing, this bag will fit in an overhead locker on a plane. I’m a long time user of North Face duffel bags – this is very similar, but in my opinion, better. Being waterproof, this will double up as your beach bag (if that’s part of your trip). Straps can be adjusted and moved to work as a standard duffel bag or a backpack.

Another use will be for storage of wetsuits/wetsuit booties for travel home. I’m sure you’ve been driving home from the coast, and the wetsuit is smelling out your car. It isn’t ideal. With the Kit Bag being airtight, you can store your wetsuit and booties in the bag. This isn’t a permanent solution, of course, as it will damage your wetsuit by not drying it out correctly. Still, it will be of use if required, primarily if you’ve used your wetsuit the same day you’re driving home multiple hours.

CONCLUSION

The Kit Bag will become my weekend trip bag in the UK or abroad. It is versatile, waterproof, separate storage areas for dry/wet clothes. I’ve always been a big supporter of Red Original; the products are excellent. I trust the products, especially the waterproof kit, which is a massive plus for me, trusting my kit and knowing it is safe in the bag.

Price: £129.95

Info: https://redoriginal.com/collections/bags/products/waterproof-kit-bag-40l