National outdoor centre and Canoe Cymru host specialist paddlesports weekend for women

#ShePaddles weekend comes to Wales – bringing together world-leading female coaches, beginners and enthusiasts for skills workshops and masterclasses.

An initiative hosted in Snowdonia aims to encourage more women to progress their passion.

National Outdoor Centre, Plas y Brenin is, for the first time, joining forces with Canoe Cymru to host #ShePaddles – an initiative that aims to inspire and encourage more women and girls into paddlesports

Marking the event’s debut at Plas y Brenin in Snowdonia, it will occur on 7th and 8th May 2022. The two-day event will bring together beginners, enthusiasts, inspiring instructors, coaches, ambassadors and brands with some of Great Britain’s most accomplished, talented and inspiring coaches.

Split across the two days; the weekend has something for everyone from skills development workshops to masterclasses with the professionals and entertainment on Saturday evening.

Attendees will be able to learn from the very best coaches and leaders across canoeing and kayaking – including those who have previously competed at the Olympic level. The event will see a jam-packed itinerary including workshops on kayak, canoeing and SUP coaching and leadership as well as safety and rescue, navigation, planning and kit preparation.

Workshops will be hosted by elite athletes including Lowri Davies, Sian Sykes, Lizzie Harrington, Chris Evans and Dave Janes.

Helen Barnard, Chief Instructor, Plas y Brenin, commented: “We’re excited to be hosting #ShePaddles in association with Canoe Cymru.

“The weekend will bring together the best and most inspiring coaches in the paddlesports world to share insights and tips to inspire current and future generations of female paddlers, whatever their ambition. Together, we have developed the ideal environment to introduce, encourage and support any female that wishes to participate in Paddlesport safely and responsibly – and we hope for this to be the first of many more.”

#ShePaddles was started by British Canoeing to even things up – even in 2020, only three in ten members are female. The ambition is to keep them progressing to where they want to be – whether that’s paddling with family, volunteering as a coach at a local club, becoming an instructor or competing at a national level.

Tickets are available from £175 and must be booked in advance from the Plas y Brenin website. Limited capacity accommodation is also available on site.

Full itinerary

Saturday workshops

Kayak Coaching Workshop with Plas y Brenin instructor, Chris Evans or Laura Wynne

Canoe Coaching Workshop with Lizzie Harrington, holder of the highest canoeing coaching and leadership awards offered by British canoeing

SUP Coaching Workshop with Sian Sykes, Stand Up Paddleboarding Adventurer and Environmental Ambassador

Safety and Rescue Workshop with Plas y Brenin instructor Matt Giblin

Navigation, Planning and Kit Preparation Workshop with Plas y Brenin instructor Dave Janes

Children’s Paddlesport Fun Session

The complete beginner Workshop (opportunity to try all crafts and get a taste for life on the water) (Please confirm if this is definitely a workshop option)

Freestyle Masterclass with Lowri Davies

Sunday workshops