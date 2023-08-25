dryrobe® headwear

Dryrobe® should definitely be on your radar with their thoughtfully made apparel, and if sustainability is high on your agenda.

Words & photos: Sarah Thornely

Dryrobe® has a reputation for high-quality products. If you purchase one of their well-made items, you can rest assured that it should last for years – sustainability is vital to this Company with its ‘buy less, buy better’ mantra. They have a trusted supply chain, plastic-free packaging, and are carbon neutral. All the things we should be looking for and demand from a Certified B Corporation.

So, I am always excited to check out some of their latest items – this time, it’s a hat and a cap, both with some excellent features incorporated.

Quick dry brimmed hat

Marketed by dryrobe® as a ‘summer essential’, I think they may just have hit the nail on the head, especially with the incredibly changing weather we experience in the UK. I certainly could have done with this hat recently at an event I attended on a beach in Cornwall where we experienced all sorts from burning hot sun to squally rain – it would have been perfect.

The first thing you notice about this hat is that it is very lightweight and supremely comfortable as it’s elasticated, so it stretches to fit most sizes. It’s approximately 58 cm or 23” in circumference.

It has a UPF50+ rating and a nice wide brim for great protection from the sun. The front of the brim has a stiff inner so that it won’t flop down over your eyes. Four large eyelets are in the crown of the hat to let your head ‘breathe’. The hat is water-repellent and fast drying for wet days, and there’s a contrasting adjustable chin strap for those windy days. The wide brim will also stop the rain from dripping down your neck.

Having tested this in the sun, wind and showery weather, it performed well, stayed put and is very comfortable. It also dries out nicely and quickly. A great addition to your hat collection for sunshine and showers whether you are by the water or not.

Available in Black and Orange. RRP £35

Quick dry cap

‘If the cap fits’, and this one from dryrobe® certainly does, in signature black with contrasting detail in white. It should fit most sizes because of its red Velcro adjustable band at the back. The cap also comes in a sunny turquoise blue colour.

Just like the hat, the cap is lightweight and comfortable, water repellent too, and ideal for shading your eyes with the sturdy peak, and you’ll also get excellent protection from the sun with its UPF50+ rating. It’s fast-drying for those moments when you get caught in a shower. What more can you say about a cap? Rest assured; I will have to fight my husband for it – he thinks it will be perfect for golf!

Available in black and blue. RRP £25

As with most dryrobe® products, the hat and cap are made from 100% recycled nylon – they pride themselves on using recycled fabrics, organic cotton, with eco-friendly finishing. They also work with wonderful charities, including Surfers Against Sewage, The Wave Project, 2 Minute Foundation, Surfers Not Street Children, Seaful and A Walk on Water.

Dryrobe® should definitely be on your radar with their thoughtfully made apparel, and if sustainability is high on your agenda, then definitely check out all the other products on their website, dryrobe.com, where they offer free UK delivery and returns too.