East of England Paddlesport circumnavigation around Mersea Island on a Mega SUP to raise money for the RNLI 

East of England Paddlesports is the largest British Canoeing affiliated online group with over 12k members; we aim to promote safe paddling and encourage grassroots paddling of all types safely and responsibly. Every year, we aim to raise money for a charity by doing something paddling-related. Last year, we had huge success with our Paddle Run challenge, where we raised money for Mind Charity with the members of our group participating in paddling and running duathlon. This year, our chosen charity is the RNLI, and the four admins of the group Oli Jordan, Andy Large, Jess Ashley, and Matt Payne, will partake in circumnavigating Mersea Island on a Mega SUP (an 8-person paddleboard), which equates to 14 miles!

Training is underway, and this will be a challenging task. Most of the RNLI crew are volunteers who give up their time to help save those in need. The least we could do is raise awareness and raise money for the RNLI, which, as a charity, depends on our donations so it can go on saving lives and keeping us and our loved ones safe.

RNLI lifesavers are our lifeline; they’re the lifeboat crews who provide 24-hour search and rescue right around the UK and Ireland. The lifeguards watch the 240 busiest beaches in the UK and Channel Islands. And the RNLI safety teams and educators work tirelessly to stop people from getting into trouble in the first place.

We will be training over the summer, and the Mega SUP Challenge will take place on the 4th of August. More information can be found on our Facebook group ‘East of England Paddlesports’ along with other socials, events and camping trips.

A special thanks to NRS Europe for kitting us out for the challenge!

If you wish to donate, we have set up a just-giving page. Any donations are hugely appreciated, and they go to a good cause! www.justgiving.com/page/megasupchallenge23