Words & photos: Tez Plavenieks

Flymount’s Aero 130 wing mount is a unique GoPro/action cam mount in that it attaches directly to your windsurfing wing. This gives some pretty original camera angles with Flymount’s bang-on engineering and manufacturing.

I’ve used Flymount mounts extensively over the years. In my opinion, there’s nothing better for mounting action cams to paddles, boards and now wings. If it weren’t for the dependable performance of Flymount, I wouldn’t have been able to test and photograph the many watersports products I have.

A robust, durable product

The Aero 130 is a robust, durable product with a wide clamping arm. A screw system secures the clamp to your wing. Your action cam of choice sits on a small plate on top. For additional security, a long piece of chord is fastened to your camera and tied off at a secure point (usually the wing’s handle).

Quick to set up and get going with riders should still give due thought to what type of shot they want. Depending on which wing tip you secure, the Aero 130 will dictate what type of shot you get on each tack. The camera’s tilt angle should also be considered. Too much one way or the other will result in throwaway shots of feet or sky.

Adds some weight

After playing around with angles, you’ll get a grip on what mounting angle works best for your style of riding and the shots you’re looking for. One big question is the weight of the mount, or rather, does the Flymount Aero 130 add unmanageable weight to one side of the wing? Of course, having a product like this adds some weight – it’s impossible not to. But with Flymount’s fantastic, considered engineering, it’s negligible. Care and attention have been paid to making the Aero 130 as light as possible. After a few minutes of winging, you barely notice it.

Conclusion

Flymount’s Aero 130 does an amazing job of capturing all that essential wing action. As with all point-of-view action cam footage, it’s important to be as dynamic as possible with your riding to get the best shots. Flymount’s manufacturing certainly won’t let you down, that’s for sure.

Price: £65

Info: https://flymount.com