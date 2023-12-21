Lake Sylvenstein SUP

SUP is perfect for such adventures! We carry the backpacks with the boards down a small staircase through the woods to a gravel beach.

Words: Valentin Illichmann

Photos: Oliver Farys

The leisurely country roads through the valley resemble the eternal vastness of Canada. The Isar River meanders through a wide valley surrounded by the Alps – thus, the journey to our paddling spot is already worth a trip. The idyllic mountain lake glistens in the most beautiful shades of blue as we drive over the small pass next to the dam wall in my old VW bus. What a breathtaking view of the Sylvenstein Reservoir. You don’t realise at first glance that this is a reservoir that regulates the Isar River and its water levels to protect cities like Munich from flooding during snowmelt.

In the car, our iSUPs are well packed in the backpacks, a natural route we have not thought about; we hope to enjoy the sunset from the water and also to get to places that are not so easy to reach from the road or the hiking trail.

SUP is perfect for such adventures! We carry the backpacks with the boards down a small staircase through the woods to a gravel beach.

It is a hot late summer day, and people meet to swim and sunbathe on the shore where we pump up our boards. A few other paddlers are also launching their boards here. After the boards are inflated and we have adjusted the paddles to the right length, we are ready to go. I particularly like trips to Lake Sylvenstein because I can reach it quickly from southern Munich, and the little adventures you experience here still work after work. The lake lies like a fjord in front of us as we make our first paddle moves.

The Walchenklamm

Lake Sylvenstein can be divided into two parts. The place where the Isar flows into the lake and the inflow through the Walchenklamm. The Walchenklamm is a small tributary that winds through a narrow gorge. The water here is calm and extremely clear. The water surface glitters like a sapphire.

On the bottom, you can see giant old trees and stones forming a fascinating underwater world. The view while standing from our boards is incomparable; we can see our shadow on the bottom and feel floating. Many fishes jump to the side when they catch sight of us. We even spot one or two big pikes and some otters hiding in the bank. Flies buzz above the surface, and the sun’s rays cast golden spots on the water. The moment is almost magical.

Flooded village

We paddle through the lake once from east to west and pass under the big highway bridge. Beneath the bridge, in the depths of the clear water, is an old village that was flooded with the creation of the reservoir. Unfortunately, it is too deep here to catch a glimpse of the old ruins. I quickly realise that we are getting closer to the mouth of the Isar River. The water is milky and bluer, and the landscape around the lake opens up. We look at many small reed-covered islands washed by the mountain river flowing into the lake. The river delta is very wide here.

Again, the view from our SUP’s is worth its weight in gold; here, too, we discover old driftwood sticking up under the water. The shore is lined with old spruce trees. The colours of the forest are reflected in the bright water; what an incredible sight. The afternoon sun burns on the skin, and we long for a cooling. That should be no problem here. In summer, you can jump from the board into the water, but the lake with its clear meltwater from the mountains always remains cooling and never really gets warm.

Especially during dusk, you can watch the fishermen from your SUP board as they catch a pike or two. While the setting sun slowly settles in the Isar Valley and we follow the last warm rays until it completely disappears behind the mountains of the Bavarian foothills. What an impressive view.

History

It’s hard to believe, but Sylvenstein Lake is an artificial lake. Built in 1954-1959, the dam helps to protect the area from flooding. Managing the water level is extremely important in spring when snow from the mountains starts melting. In addition to its ‘protection services’, the lake also produces hydropower.

How to get there?

The best way to visit Sylvenstein Lake is by car along the windy mountain roads. Take the German Alpine Road, one of Germany’s most beautiful and oldest tourist routes. Another great lake, Walchensee, is just a few kilometres away, so you can easily visit both in a day.

Best time to visit

There’s no wrong time to visit the lake; however, for SUP, it would be during the spring and summer; the lake is a gorgeous turquoise surrounded by lush greenery as far as the eye can see, well into the surrounding mountains. During the autumn, the changing colours of the leaves bring this entire area to life, surrounding it with beautiful orange, red, and yellow hues. During the winter, the mountains seem twice their actual size, and the snow-covered terrain is reminiscent of a winter wonderland.