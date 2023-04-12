Have you checked out the NEW & FREE ‘Lite’ edition of SUP Mag UK?

Take a look at the new ‘Lite’ edition of SUP Mag UK…

We have introduced a new ‘Lite’ edition of SUP Mag UK for SUPers to enjoy and catch up on time related material and reviews of the latest kit. When you’ve finished reading, why not try the ‘premium’ issue with over 60 pages of additional high quality features from Stu Gammon, Sancha Myall of Saltbirds SUP, Sarah Thornely, Tez Plavenieks, Véronique Musumeci, Iain McCarthy & Molly McKibben of SUP hub Northern Ireland, Craig Jackson & James Sutherland of SUP Shropshire, Jack Somerville, Daniel Chan, John McFadzean, Caz Dawson, Scott Warren and Emma Love with Sarah Blues and Julie Kelly. It’s a must have read for anyone into the art of propelling themselves forward on a board with a paddle.

Included in the ‘Lite’ edition:

Sarah Thornely of SUPJunkie delivers the news from a packed schedule delivered by the GBSUP National Series Team.

Two years ago, Cal Major paddled around her favourite country in the world. Scotland Ocean nation takes a close environmental look.

Jo Moseley shares environmental projects, mental well-being initiatives and how we can make SUP open to more people.

Twelve pages of views and reviews of the latest SUP kit.