Mistral Skywave 5’2 x 85L x 26.5” & Sultan FW1741 foil

Words: Tez Plavenieks

Photos: Mike Pringuer

Having been part of the original Mistral foil test team since inception, it’s been interesting to see how the iconic brand’s range of foiling gear has evolved. Switching to Sab Foil for the foil production was an interesting decision. But I can see why with the Italian collaborator’s proven expertise in developing flying engines. The Skywave 5’2 board, however, retains the same shape Mistral arrived at following R&D work conducted in home waters, Hayling Island.

Mistral’s Skywave is a very accessible shape with all the volume tucked under the rider’s feet. 85L may sound small, but volume alone doesn’t give the whole story. With ample width (26.5”), it has plenty of roll stability at rest, making getting going easier than you’d think. To prove this, our heavier tester (Mike) managed to fly easily aboard the Skywave with minimal effort on flat water. Choppy conditions do require more concentration, but it’s still doable. And once in flight, the 5’2 is a nimble yet controllable beast that’s fun and versatile.

I would only say the Skywave’s foot strap inserts are positioned a tad forward. In almost all riding instances, the rearwards setting is preferred to line up with the foil mounted in its box. When correctly fitted, a locked-in feel makes the board even more playful. Our youngest and lightest tester (Tom) was surprised by how easy it was to throw around.

Partnering with Sab for the modular Sultan FW1741 foil ensures a quality foil design targeted towards beginners and improver riders. The mid-aspect shape is easy to use and unlocks the performance. With a bit of taxiing speed, the Sultan lifts progressively. Once flying, it’s dependable and confidence-building.

Through moves and manoeuvres, glide is admirable. It keeps momentum and will help foilers progress efficiently. And should you reach the level where you fancy more performance, the Sultan FW1741 has a decent amount of upper-level playfulness to exploit. One thing I will add is the Sultan comes with a variety of different bolt fittings and tools. You’ll need to make sure these don’t get lost and are maintained correctly.

CONCLUSION

Mistral’s Skywave 5’2/Sab foil FW 1741 is a wing foil package worthy of your attention. Lightweight beginners would be fine with the 85L board and 1741 foil for less wind. Heavier riders, meanwhile, will have success that mightn’t be expected. The Sab foil Kraken quick-release foil head allows swift swap-outs for riders wanting track and tuttle head fixtures. There’s also the ability to switch between different front wings for more tuning options. With board and foil partnered with the Mistral Skywave wing range, you’ll be on for a heap of accessible foiling fun.

Price: Skywave 5’2 foil boards: €1369

Sultan FW1741 complete foil: €2299

Info: www.mistral.com/shop/foiling