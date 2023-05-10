Not long to go until Paddle Her Way arrives in Nottingham on the 20th & 21st May!

Whether you’re right at the start of your SUP journey or looking to progress your skills and confidence, join us on the 20th & 21st May for an event just for you, designed by women, for women.

Struggling to feel confident paddle boarding? Struggling with getting back on your board? Not feeling happy standing? Looking to gain confidence on and off the water? Looking for a safe, supportive community of women?

Paddle Her Way is for you!

Plus Size Paddler, Wotbikini Stand Up Paddleboarding & Wilde Adventure; AKA Sarah, Emma & Emma have teamed up to deliver this event designed for women.

We still have a few spaces available, including 14.30pm on Sunday 21st May.

We have boards, paddles, leashes, and BA’s you can borrow, parking and easy access. Plus, you get to paddle on a secluded & private lake!

Like to know more? Please visit: https://www.wotbikinipaddleboarding.co.uk/general-8