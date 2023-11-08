Red Paddle Co launch six innovative new boards 

Red Paddle Co, today announces an evolution of its product line for the year ahead.

Red Paddle Co, today announces an evolution of its product line for the year ahead. Six newly designed high-performance inflatable SUPs join their range, four in groundbreaking new MSL®800 double-drop-stitch construction for increased stiffness at reduced weight.

New to the Red 2024 range:

12’6″ Sport+

The reimagined 12’6″ Sport+ captures Red’s spirit of adventure. Designed for progressive paddlers and longer routes, this 30” cruiser is built in new superlight, ultra-stiff MSL®800 double-drop-stitch material. Just 4.7” thick, the 12’6” Sport+ sits low to the water for maximum balance and minimum windage. A sleek plan shape combined with patented Rocker Stiffening System (RSS) battens and hard-release Speed Tail means every stroke goes further, faster. Images: https://brandfolder.com/s/kcx6j54vkbvq6b75rwmkn837

14’0” Sport+

A racy new addition to Red’s crossover range, the 14’0” Sport+ offers long-distance touring and race-ready performance in a user-friendly shape. MSL®800 double-drop-stitch construction saves 2kg of weight, paired with patented Rocker Stiffening System (RSS) battens for solid stiffness. At 28” wide with a Speed Tail for sharp water release, this pacy tourer offers exceptional tracking and glide – ideal for extending adventures and breaking personal bests. Images: https://brandfolder.com/s/kv7vzv4j3shfm7ms66fpcs

10’2” Ride

The smallest of Red’s best-selling Ride range, the 10’2” is an agile little all-rounder perfect for lightweight beginners and improvers, plus anyone up to 85kg getting into SUPsurfing. Its 29” width offers a dynamic blend of stability and manoeuvrability, while just 3.9” thick, it sits low to the water to improve balance and reduce the effect of wind and chop. MSL® construction paired with patented Rocker Stiffening System (RSS) battens deliver impressive stiffness. Images: https://brandfolder.com/s/5wgxtmc93c32v7wxqrphjz

12’6” Elite

The fully redesigned 12’6” Elite is an unapologetically fast yet amazingly stable raceboard. At just 25” wide, it’s certainly built for speed, yet with a width extending into the tail, it’s reassuringly well-balanced underfoot, particularly in chop or around turns. MSL®800 construction produces a remarkably rigid board – eliminating the need for an FFC nose-rod. RSS battens are plenty for hardboard stiffness, making it a superlight yet uncomplicated race machine. Images: https://brandfolder.com/s/c4cp6g7v3wt9jkt4b4whr5sh

14’0” Elite

Red’s fully redesigned 14’0” Elite is a true thoroughbred raceboard. Built for optimum performance in new super-light, ultra-stiff MSL®800 double-drop-stitch material with RSS battens plus FFC nose-rod to lock in rigidity. Weighing less than 10kg, it’s a real contender across all disciplines – technical to long-distance, flat-water to surf-racing. 26” of width combines high speed with full-power stability, while long, drawn-out rails offer amazing distance per stroke. Images: https://brandfolder.com/s/hzv4kvtrws88gjk96knz7z6h

9’6” Wild

The all-new 9’6” Wild is an all-out white-water board for experienced river-riders to take on technical rapids. This agile shape is built to manoeuvre swiftly and confidently through the most demanding, fast-flowing water conditions. Pronounced nose rocker helps navigate the fiercest river features, while 34” of width and 280L of volume provide a solid ride. Built resilient and reinforced in MSL® drop-stitch with robust 4.6” twin US box river fins.

MSL®800

At the heart of four of the six new boards, MSL®800 is Red’s innovative new double-drop-stitch material. Lightening performance for longer boards: it was developed exclusively by Red Paddle Co for the new Elite and Sport+ shapes. A super-fine surface weave minimises the inner layer of PVC required while maintaining the same exterior laminate, making it just as durable. Red’s Head of Design, Phil Hawthorne, said, “It’s been five years in development – at first, our production team said it couldn’t be done. But that’s why having our private manufacturing facility is so important. We could work out what was possible, test and revise many generations of prototypes, adapt processes and systems to overcome the challenges, and finally make it happen!”

Board Only Packages

Aligning with their sustainability and B Corp (www.bcorporation.net) principles of not wasting resources, Red Paddle Co now offers ‘board only’ options – excluding paddle, bag and pump from the complete package. More experienced customers can now upgrade their board without also buying potentially surplus kit if they already have a Titan pump and All-Terrain Backpack, saving money on the purchase and being kinder to our planet.

Try Before You Buy

Paddlers can try out these new shapes on the water, alongside the rest of the Red Paddle Co range, at five UK test centres: AS Watersports (Exeter), The SUP Company (Southampton), Windermere Canoe and Kayak (Lancashire), Go Kayaking Northwest (Runcorn), Bray Lake Watersports (Windsor).

Availability

The six new boards launch on 7th November 2023 – with limited stock on the Red Equipment website and arriving at select retailers throughout the month. To be first to hear when stock is on general release, register your interest via red-equipment.co.uk

To learn more about the new Red range and MSL®800 technology, visit https://red-equipment.co.uk/pages/new-red-paddleboards