Jo Moseley

Hello, my name is Jo Moseley, and I am the author of Stand Up Paddleboarding in Great Britain – Beautiful Places to Paddleboard in England, Scotland and Wales and host of The Joy of SUP – The Paddleboarding Sunshine Podcast. I am also a proud ambassador for the 2 Minute Foundation and Seaful Charity.

Wild Wonder and Wisdom in Cornwall

Photo: Kathy King

I love how SUP friendships introduce us to new projects and was very interested to learn about Wild Wonder and Wisdom via my friend Steph Barnicoat, aka SUP with Steph, who shared some of her favourite spots in Cornwall with me for my book. Wild Wonder and Wisdom is a social enterprise established in 2019 as a Community Interest Company by ex-teacher, Outdoor Instructor, Forest School Leader and Blue Health Coach Kathy King. They aim to get as many people as possible into the outdoors and active in beautiful blue and green spaces in the St Austell Bay area of Cornwall with referrals via St Austell Healthcare Social Prescribing.

Most programmes are delivered to young people aged 9-16 through after-school and holiday clubs, including SUP, swimming and snorkelling. They focus on improving mental and physical well-being, which includes confidence, self-belief, empathy and social skills. They also run programmes for young women aged 16-24 who are not in education, employment or training (NEET). They have recently set up a women’s support group called This Woman Can, which they are currently crowdfunding for.

Feedback from the projects, where they like to cook food together, has been very positive. For example, Millie (16) said, “I learned many things about myself. My social life has picked up, talking to old and new friends and balancing a healthy lifestyle.”

As well as working with freelance instructors such as Steph, Wild Wonder and Wisdom also partner with the 3 Bays Wildlife Group and the Cornwall Wildlife Trust.

More information: www.wildwonderandwisdom.co.uk