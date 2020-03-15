News Ticker

Win a fantastic McConks SUP package

Posted by thepaddlerezine in SUP UK News // 2 Comments

mcconks SUP competition

SUP Mag UK prize draw in association with McConks SUP

We’re giving away one SUP package to one very lucky email subscriber to SUP Mag UK. The lucky paddler will have a choice of either 12’8 Go Explore (perfect for touring and adventuring on flat and choppy water) or 11’ Go X Wild (perfect for whitewater) with a premium 100% carbon paddle of your choice. Just leave your name and email address and we’ll enter you. See the T&Cs below.

 

mcconks SUP competition

Terms & Conditions for McConks Prize Draw

  • The prize is a 12’8 Go Explore (perfect for touring and adventuring on flat and choppy water) or 11’ Go X Wild (perfect for whitewater) worth up to an estimated £760.00
  • Closing date is 11.59pm, 26th April 2020 GMT
  • No age or restrictions and prize only for UK residents. Excluding employees and relatives of 2b Graphic Design Ltd and McConks
  • To enter simply leave your name and email address
  • Winner is chosen at random
  • No cash alternative
  • Only one entry per person
  • Winner will be informed by email on 27th April 2020
  • The winner’s name will be available on request and published on the SUP Mag UK and McConks websites and related social media accounts.
  • The unit will be mailed within seven days of the winner confirming their address.
  • The promoter is 2b Graphic Design Ltd
  • Entries will only be shared with McConks
  • By participating in this prize draw, entrants confirm they have read, understood and agree to be bound by these terms and conditions.
  • Disclaimer text – This promotion is in no way sponsored, endorsed or administered by, or associated with, Facebook.
About thepaddlerezine (316 Articles)
Editor of The Paddler magazine and Publisher of Stand Up Paddle Mag UK and Windsurfing UK magazines

2 Comments on Win a fantastic McConks SUP package

  1. Andrei Ilczyszyn // March 15, 2020 at 4:26 pm // Reply

    Name and email address below,

    BW

    Andrei

    Andrei Ilczyszyn ailczyszyn@icloud.com

    >

    Like

  2. Nick Toulson // March 15, 2020 at 5:41 pm // Reply

    Would love to win this!

    Like

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Copyright © 2020 Blog at WordPress.com.

%d bloggers like this: