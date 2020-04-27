The return of the original stand up paddle boarding podcast: SUPfm.

SUPfm, the original stand up paddle podcast, has finally returned, with Season One available to download, and Season Two episodes released weekly.

Originally launched back in 2015 and presented by Nick (a South African ex game ranger, river guide and SUP tour company owner) and produced by Simon, (a British SUP clothing brand owner and instructor), the SUPfm Podcast showcases the diversity and strengths of SUP personalities and experiences globally.

‘From the first episode we felt it was important to celebrate the diverse and different ways people enjoy stand-up paddle boarding across the world’ said Nick.

‘We’re all about the experience, and while our interviews cover elite racing and big wave athletes, we’re also all over SUP yoga, beginner guides and expeditions, big and small’.

‘Recreational paddlers are an increasingly important part of the new adopters of the sport and our mission is to spark their interest in other areas of stand-up paddling, as the opportunities are limitless’ said Simon.

‘We have released some previously unheard interviews from Season One and have some great guests lined up for Season Two. I’m particularly looking forward to hearing about the journeys and adventures that they’ve taken their paddleboards on’.

‘Obviously no one is paddling at the moment due to the lockdown,’ said Nick ‘so now is the perfect time to satisfy our listeners’ craving for the water, while we are stuck inside and dreaming about getting out there again’.

SUPfm is available to download now from Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and everywhere you get your podcasts. To support the podcast please visit patreon.com/supfm.

For further details contact: Simon Hutchinson simon.supfm@gmail.com Nick Robinson nick.supfm@gmail.com