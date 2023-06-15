O’Shea GTB 11’6 x 300L x 33” HPx review

O’Shea’s easy tourer, the uber-stable GTB, is perfect for any paddler to load up with gear and head off somewhere for a few hours – or even longer.

Words & photos: Tez Plavenieks

O’Shea’s inflatable stand up paddle boards continue to evolve and show no signs of slowing down in terms of quality, versatility and allowing all types of riders to enjoy the sport through their gear. The HPx GTB 11’6 is billed as an uber-stable touring iSUP, and HPx is the brand’s premium, super light, up-to-the-minute (modern) heat-welded seam manufacturing technology.

Out of the box and again, O’Shea’s now very recognisable aesthetics come to the fore with an easy-to-spot yellow livery on show. Purposely done so you can be seen on the water, it’s then a quick inflation process with the provided dual chamber iSUP pump.

There’s no question the GTB is planted and stable. At 33” wide, even nervous newbies will find plenty of ‘room’ to balance and paddle in an elevated fashion. It may be a touring board, but beginners would have no issue learning the art of SUP aboard this paddle board.

Straight line tracking is good, and following a few paddle strokes, momentum is carried through with decent glide – even being loaded up. I often have a passenger when testing these days, which indicates how a board performs when under load. There’s definitely no issue with the O’Shea GTB. Meaning those wanting to carry essentials on their travels could do so happily.

Cutting through rougher water easily, the 11’6 battles coastal conditions without question. And all the time, that stability keeps itself at the forefront of the performance spectrum. Riders can pretty much pilot this board without too much concentration. Instead, focusing on your surroundings can be more where your attention lies. And this is a good thing.

CONCLUSION

O’Shea’s easy tourer, the uber-stable GTB, is perfect for any paddler to load up with gear and head off somewhere for a few hours – or even longer. Particularly good for riders navigating rough waters, it remains composed and stable even in the most hectic conditions. Beginner SUPers will also appreciate the board’s stability, showing plenty of versatility in an iSUP like this. O’Shea quality manufacturing shines through as always, making it a desirable iSUP, with a performance at its heart, yet accessibility always available.

Price: £899.95

Info: https://oshea-shop.com/products/oshea-116-gtb-hpx-inflatable-sup-package-2023