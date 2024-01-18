Q&A with Craig Jackson & James Sutherland of SUP Shropshire Adventure Guiding

The SUP Shropshire crew have been putting in the time in recent years.

Photos: Emma Graystone Photography & SUP Shropshire

The SUP Shropshire crew have been putting in the time in recent years. They were getting paddlers up to speed skills-wise, helping riders improve and showing all manner of peeps those general SUP strokes. So much so that we thought it was high time SUPM had a catch-up. So we did!

Please give us a little of your background first.

Craig: My name is Craig Jackson, and I am currently a serving Fire Officer with Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service, where I have been for the last 19 years. Growing up in the West Midlands, I interacted little with water activities, and it wasn’t until I joined the Fire Service in 2004 that I understood rivers and water safety.

James: Hi, my name is James Sutherland. I am a volunteer crew member with Severn Area Rescue Association, a Land and water rescue charity. I am also the Road and Water Safety Officer within the Shropshire Fire and Rescue Prevention Team and a self-employed event specialist/brand ambassador.

How did the idea for SUP Shropshire come about?

James and I became Water Skills Academy (WSA) SUP Coaches in 2020. we used the award to volunteer at Chelmarsh Sailing Club, and we soon upskilled to the WSA SUP Adventure Guide in 2021. We aimed to broaden our knowledge of the SUP world and not look at forging a SUP business.

We were fortunate enough to be contacted by Jo Moseley, author of #SUPGB, to help support a section within her new book of paddle spots around the UK.

I (Craig) took Jo on a journey along the river Severn in Shropshire. During this journey, Jo pointed out that it was clear that I had a passion for safety and that she had learnt so much whilst on the river and that it made her feel confident to explore more. As mentioned previously, James is also our Water Safety Officer in Shropshire Fire Service, and that prompt from Jo got me thinking. More people were accessing the river locally, and it was clear that some education was required to produce safer paddlers and ensure everyone enjoyed our stunning river.

What’s SUP Shropshire’s ethos?

We connect people to our rivers by creating safer paddleboarders, protecting our rivers and the oceans they feed and supporting mental well-being through paddleboarding.

Who makes up the SUP Shropshire team, and what does each bring to the table?

Craig: I am passionate about our core values; my time in the Fire Service so far has provided me with many tools from Leadership programmes, training and assessment qualifications, mental health and suicide awareness, water rescue skills, and, on several occasions managing large scale multi-agency responses to severe flooding on the River Severn. I found quickly that these skills were transferable to organising and running safe SUP adventures.

James: I’ve taught in various environments as a ski instructor, dive master, swim teacher, powerboat instructor and SUP instructor. My focus has always been on maximising fun while highlighting the safety elements. By developing a strong core skill base early with students, many doors can be opened, and with a bit of self-discovery, you will learn skills that will stay with you.

How have the last few years been for you guys, what with COVID and such?

Craig: SUP Shropshire has never been a venture to make money, and we have been fortunate to be in full-time employment. Saying that, I am in a profession where we continued to provide a service, one that brought many challenges with the pandemic. Being able to paddle when the laws permitted was a blessing to maintain my mental well-being. However, the pandemic saw more people getting out and enjoying the great outdoors. This has brought many people our way to learn how to paddle safely on our river systems.

James: We started SUP Shropshire after the COVID period, having seen so many pick up our sport during the lockdown and then, as rules were relaxed, people were venturing out into different areas with little to no training. This inspired us to share our knowledge and background with others to make paddling safer for all.

What’s the plan for 2023 as far as milestones for the business?

Our objectives are to continue promoting safer paddleboarding, and this sees the release of our latest awareness sessions on the safe and effective use of throwlines.

Any big goals achieved?

In 2022 James and I set out to raise awareness of pollution in the river Severn and raise money for two charities, Seaful and Severn Area Rescue. We did this by paddleboarding the length of the river Severn. Paddling 11 and 12-hour days with a distance of 50-60km daily, we covered 218km in four days. Many blisters!

We are passionate about our environment; Craig is an Ambassador for Seaful Charity, working closely with the founders Cal Major and Lorna Evans. Over the past two years we, with the support of Chelmarsh Sailing Club and volunteers have delivered bespoke SUP sessions to over 200 children from inner-city schools. We provide an opportunity to support natural connections to the water, hoping that one day that connection will encourage someone to support the health of our rivers and oceans. The children learn that the same water they are playing on is their drinking water pumped from the river Severn. The youngsters also leave with an understanding of mental well-being with a session run by our friend and Mental Health Trainer, Matt Loftus. We aim to continue this through 2023 and beyond.

And personally? Anything specific you want to tick off?

Craig: I’m steadily progressing with my white water skills, and I plan to move into the WW coaching scene to share my stoke for the awesome power of our rivers.

James: I’d love to do more coastal paddling and work towards my expedition guide.

Talk us through your main paddling areas and what they offer.

Chelmarsh Sailing Club. South Staffs Water owns this reservoir outside Bridgnorth, in the Shropshire Countryside. Paddleboarding is a membership only, but for £10 a month, you can have unlimited access to showers and a bar. There is an excellent SUP community, and it’s a beautiful location to unwind in nature.

River Severn. The longest river in Britain runs through the heart of Shropshire. With the Severn only passing through a few small towns on its route through Shropshire, you are blessed with beautiful landscapes, from flat open fields to rocky sandstone outcrops and views of the Shropshire Hills. Along the route, you will see an array of waterfowl, including many Kingfishers and the chance to glimpse the elusive Otters. As we are on a higher part of the Severn, we have some fun rapids from grades 1 to 2-3 for those seeking adventure.

Shropshire Union Canal. A canal isn’t everyone’s cup of tea, but they are a stunning substitute when the rivers are high. We have friendly pub park-ups where you can enjoy a pint and a bowl of chips after your paddle and routes that will take you through more Shropshire countryside and sandstone tunnels.

What’s your fave bit of SUP kit and why?

Craig: At present, it has to be my McConks Go Wild Paddleboard. It is a beginner to intermediate WW board and super fun. At 9’8″ and 36″ wide, it’s very stable and allows you to develop those core white water skills.

James: I love the Fourth Element, baselayers, as they keep me warm all year round and aren’t restrictive in their movements.

Have you got any particular favourite SUP locations (home or abroad), and why?

Craig: I recently paddled on the Huron river in Michigan, USA, and although I saw turtles along the way, it still didn’t beat spotting an Otter or Kingfisher on the river Severn. The river Severn is close to my heart, but I must admit that my recent adventures just over the border paddling with our close friend Caz Dawson (SUPLass) and the gang on the river Dee through the Welsh hills and rapids have been pretty epic!

James: The Lofoten Islands are top of the wish list at the moment; any time on the board is great, but I do enjoy a good coastal paddle.

Talk us through your SUP gear.

Craig: I wear Palm Atom Trousers with a Palm Atom cag for the cooler months. You must wear suitable footwear when paddling on rivers, and my choice of shoe is Palm Gradient boots. During the summer, I wear Fourth Element thermocline clothing. Again another river safety must is a QR belt, and I use HF and Palm type belts.

For my general paddling, I use a two-piece Blackfish paddle which is like an extension to my arms and super lightweight. I have two boards that I use mainly: the McConks 12’8″ Go Explore for my river running and a McConks Go Wild for my white water antics.

A decent drybag is also a must, and as an adventure guide, it’s helpful to have one that is easily accessible and spacious; for this, I use Fourth Element, often referred to as my Mary Poppins bag. A decent drysuit is next on my wish list.

James: I’ve recently invested in a Gill Verso drysuit, a game changer during the winter months. Most of my paddling during the year involves my Peak Dry trousers (ideal for teaching when in and out of the water with beginner paddlers) and my Peak adventure cag in a dry bag close to hand.

I use a Peak Rescue Wrap PFD as my leash can attach to the cows tail and quick release system and the pockets on the front allow for good storage for my phone (and VHf when needed) as well as 5m tapes and karabiners.

Most of my paddling is done on my 14’ Sic Maui Okeanos board, with the two-piece Blackfish paddle we got last year before our wee adventure down the Severn.

Is there anything specific you’d like to see more of from the industry regarding SUP gear?

James: Seeing all board manufacturers supply their boards with QR belts would be a brilliant step forward for safety.

Craig: Many brands choose influencers on social media to be ambassadors for their SUP gear. I have nothing against that, but I’ve recently seen many photographs pushed by the brands showing little regard for safety. If a brand chooses to advertise this way, then more thought needs to be given to providing the influencer with not just the product but the correct safety equipment and training. An image paints a 1,000 words.

I would ask the industry and the readers how to promote safe paddling to those that don’t engage with SUP social sites and magazines.

Are you involved in any other outdoor activities? If so, how does this complement your stand up paddling?

Craig: SUP provides me with a space to switch off and have fun, but juggling this with shift work and family life can be difficult at times, so when I can’t get out on the water, I will be running next to the local stream, picking up litter or mountain biking over the Shropshire Hills.

James: I’m a Powerboat Instructor, so I see the water differently when doing that, but I’m normally out each day with my two sprocker spaniels, so they are a good excuse for fresh air.

How do you see the 2023 season of SUP panning out generally?

We have seen a huge spike in the uptake of SUP over the past couple of years, and we are still seeing new paddlers come onto the scene. This year we will see those who have built their confidence during last summer will look to push their ability further and seek to explore more adventurous locations, hopefully through a guided tour with a qualified coach.

Any final comments on SUP?

All we ask from all coaches and those linked to social media SUP pages is to share your love for the activity and appropriately offer advice to others if you see something dangerous while on your adventures. You only know what you know, and only some people that own a SUP are engaged in the SUP world. Always wear appropriate safety equipment for the environment and seek coaching, especially when moving into new environments, and, most of all, have a bloody scream doing it! Safe and happy paddles.

Thanks and praise?

Wow, where do we start? Firstly, thank you to Tez and SUPM for sharing a piece of our story. Thank you to the SUP community for taking part in our sessions. Our volunteer work with Seaful and other charities is only possible due to our wonderful volunteers and the backroom teams at Chelmarsh Sailing Club. Thank you to the organisations that supported our River Severn trip and continue to do so now, PaddleLogger, Fourth Element, KleanKanteen, McConks, Blackfish Paddles through Get On The Water, SUPFM – praise to Andy and Jenny McConkey for their continued work to support SUP safety initiatives.

Last but not least, our wonderful families, James’ wife Jo, my wife Emily and son Edward. Working shifts and volunteering really take up your time, and we wouldn’t be able to do what we do without the love and support of our family.

To find out more information:

www.facebook.com/SUPShropshireAdventureGuiding

@sup_shropshire

Web: www.supshropshire.com