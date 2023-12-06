I have raced, become an instructor, SUP surfed, had some wonderful adventures, and been bitten by the bug that is white water paddling.

The bubble crew

Words: Sarah Thornely

Photos: Antony Thornely for Supjunkie https://www.facebook.com/Supjunkie.co.uk

Eleven years ago, I started paddling with the Real Blue Chip SUPer Club (https://www.facebook.com/bluechipsuperclub) , and over that time, I have raced, become an instructor, SUP surfed, had some wonderful adventures, and been bitten by the bug that is white water paddling. Five years ago, I had my first experience of ‘bubbles’ and since then have tried to WW SUP as much as possible. I’ve taken some professional instruction from those with huge amounts of talent and experience, like Louise Royle, Tom Westaway, and Jess Philip.

Wye Valley

Some of our more experienced club members also love the white water, and once or twice a year, we go hunting for the right conditions. Usually, it’s the River Barle on Exmoor, but after last year’s trip with an acute lack of water on the day, we decided to head off to the Wye Valley, where conditions could not have been more different. Monmouth was our base; from there, we had a full-on logistics plan for the day. We were lucky enough to have Antony as our on-land crew and photographer, which meant we could all relax in the knowledge that had there been an issue, Mr T would be on hand.

The plan was to set off from Kerne Bridge and travel around 20 km to Monmouth, stopping for some fun at Symonds Yat rapids. The levels were very high, and the flow was fast, so we would be taking dynamic risk assessments throughout the morning to ensure the trip was as safe as possible. As a group of paddlers, we each take responsibility for ourselves and our decisions on the day, and we are experienced (and old enough!) to hold our hands up and pull out if unhappy. There are no egos here, especially with the conditions on the river Wye on a dry and surprisingly warm day in the middle of March.

Having pumped boards, suited up, and moved kit between vehicles, we doubled up passengers and drove up to Kerne Bridge. The car park did not look inviting with an out-of-action payment machine, so we drove another couple of kilometres to Lower Lydbrook. There is nothing like having a couple of locals with you who know this stretch of the river well, including parking.

Safety is paramount

It’s incredible how much time it takes to be ready; there is no point in rushing as you certainly cannot afford to forget anything. Safety of yourself and the group is paramount. Once we were kitted up, we had a safety briefing. We are all very accomplished paddlers, but these conditions were the most challenging we had been out in. We shared knowledge, safety advice, and top tips for being on the water on this day, and only when we were all happy did we set off. We had found the safest drop-in, which enabled us to get on our boards in a large calm eddy, before getting out into the fast-flowing middle lane. Anyone who has paddled the River Wye will know that it is good and wide, with sweeping bends, so although there were strainers and hazards about, they were all to the sides of the river, which meant we could give them a wide berth.

Shout-outs

Paddling in a group is great fun and helps with safety. Rather like being in a cycling peloton, a shout-out is made and passed down the line when the paddler at the front spots something potentially dangerous. It’s all about teamwork to keep the group free from danger.

White water-specific boards

As we set off, we knew this trip certainly wasn’t going to take the 4+ hours that we had initially thought; there were lots of boils, eddy lines, and messy, confused waters moving every which way, so it was a great challenge to stay on the board until we found our sea legs. Due to the conditions, most of us have white water-specific boards, but some had chosen to bring slightly longer boards for this trip. Before we set off, it was apparent that the only place we may see some white water action would be Symonds Yat.

Just before Symonds Yat, there is an excellent pub on the right, and we stopped for a snack/hydration/comfort break – the pub is accustomed to paddlers and was very welcoming. Antony was waiting for us on the other side of the river just before the rapids. Once we had radioed him, we paddled the couple of 100 metres down for another stop and to re-assess, as well as those very important photo opportunities!

High water levels

I’ve been to this location before, but never have I seen the water so high on the steps. The concrete pontoon was nowhere to be seen, but it was safe and calm enough for us to stop there and discuss the rapids. We then paddled further down, letting Antony find a safe place to take photographs.

There is an island in the middle of the river where the rapids begin, and on this day, you could not see it, just the trees coming out of the water. The river right route is called the ‘chicken run’ as it’s calmer, and a couple of our group chose to take it. River left was looking fast with some big standing waves. I could not see any of the usual rocks on that side, so again, it showed just how high the river was running.

A few fallers

Steve led the way, as being the local lad, he had the most experience in this section. Tom followed and then me, leaving a good amount of space between us all. Some of us would likely be swimming, and there is nothing worse than another paddler being right on top of you. In no time, we were all through that section, riding those waves, and yes, we had a few fallers. Everybody who went in got back on their boards quickly and hugged the side to wait for the others. That adrenalin rush and relief that you are safe and gave it your best shot – I don’t think you can beat it. It’s a bit like the rush of catching a wave in the ocean!

After the fun of the rapids, it was just a few more paddling miles to reach Monmouth. Time to take in the stunning river Wye even though it was swirly, dark, and quite menacing on the day. We finished the run in 2 ½ hours, such was the flow.

We’d all put ourselves slightly out of our comfort zones but having paddled with most of these guys for 10 years, we have each other’s backs. After a mini debrief, good banter, well-deserved cake, and lots of gear sorting and car collecting, we returned to our hotel.

A memorable day

I’m grateful to be a part of this club and a team that genuinely looks out for each other. I shall continue pushing myself to enjoy the ‘bubbles’ as much as possible. Trying to remember everything I had been taught, I can now see from the photos how to improve. If you are considering having a go, finding an experienced instructor who will quickly get you on your way safely and with the correct skills is essential. Thanks to all the team who made this another memorable day for the Bubble Crew, and here’s to the next one.