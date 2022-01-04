SUP Mag UK coaching special
132 pages of SUP coaching from the last 18 months by the best in the business…
Ready for purchase for £2.99 in digital only @ https://joom.ag/ecxI
Unlocking your potential by Anni Ridsdill Smith
Footwork skills by Scott Warren
Paddling for efficiency by Scott Warren
Coach needed by Dana at Active360
Shoulder health by Elaine Farquharson
SUP neck syndrome by Elaine Farquharson
Avoiding back pain by Elaine Farquharson
Staying injury-free by Leanne Bird
Ocean leadership by Elaine Farquharson
Stay SUP safe – The RNLI
Catching waves by Scott Warren
Fit for the wave by Dirk Herpel
Your first SUP adventure by Chris Brain
SUP and foiling guide by Tez Plavenieks
Quick release belts by Louise Royle
WW SUP’s strange world by Corran Addison
The art of balance by Corran Addison
(SUP) doctor’s note by Bob Wood
