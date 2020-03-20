SUP Mag issue 21 from June 2019 now free to read…
With the global health issue as it is, where workers are being asked to stay at home and self-isolate and you’re unable to SUP, then use this down period as a way to gen up, rekindle the fire and amp yourself up for when the fog lifts and you’re able to get back on the water.
We’ve added the June issue from last year to the freebies SUP Mag UK collection https://standuppaddlemag.co.uk/free-lo-res-back-issues/. Well over 2,000 packed pages of SUP content and all yours for free. Click on the back issues of SUP Mag UK to read as a PDF…
Contents…
Subtle art of balance by Corran Addison
Cruising Italy, Slovenia and Croatia by Anja Mörk
Paddle Round The Pier with Rob Pelling and Hannah Hampshire
Interview – Brian Johncey by Sarah Thornely
Avoiding SUP back pain by Elaine Farquharson
Prone paddling by Tez Plavenieks
Land lubbers in Laos by Mark Rose
Mallorca circumnavigation by Phil Plume
Coastal living by Tez Plavenieks
Photographer profile – Emma Haylock of Shutterbug
This is SUP by Michael Lenane
Using action cams
Gear Shed
Leave a Reply