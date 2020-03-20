News Ticker

SUP Mag issue 21 from June 2019 now free to read…

Posted by thepaddlerezine in SUP UK News // 0 Comments

SUP Mag UK issue 21

With the global health issue as it is, where workers are being asked to stay at home and self-isolate and you’re unable to SUP, then use this down period as a way to gen up, rekindle the fire and amp yourself up for when the fog lifts and you’re able to get back on the water.

We’ve added the June issue from last year to the freebies SUP Mag UK collection https://standuppaddlemag.co.uk/free-lo-res-back-issues/. Well over 2,000 packed pages of SUP content and all yours for free. Click on the back issues of SUP Mag UK to read as a PDF…

Contents…
Subtle art of balance by Corran Addison
Cruising Italy, Slovenia and Croatia by Anja Mörk
Paddle Round The Pier with Rob Pelling and Hannah Hampshire
Interview – Brian Johncey by Sarah Thornely
Avoiding SUP back pain by Elaine Farquharson
Prone paddling by Tez Plavenieks
Land lubbers in Laos by Mark Rose
Mallorca circumnavigation by Phil Plume
Coastal living by Tez Plavenieks
Photographer profile – Emma Haylock of Shutterbug
This is SUP by Michael Lenane
Using action cams
Gear Shed

About thepaddlerezine (318 Articles)
Editor of The Paddler magazine and Publisher of Stand Up Paddle Mag UK and Windsurfing UK magazines

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Copyright © 2020 Blog at WordPress.com.

%d bloggers like this: