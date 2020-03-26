SUP Mag issue 22 from August 2019 now free to read…

News Ticker

Aug 2019 issue 22

Continuing on from the release of issue 21, read the freebie issue from August 2019. Gen up, rekindle the fire and amp yourself up for when the fog lifts and you’re able to get back on the water. Go to https://standuppaddlemag.co.uk/free-lo-res-back-issues/. Well over 2,200 packed pages of SUP content and all yours for free. Click on the back issues of SUP Mag UK to read as a PDF…

Or read for free on our Joomag platform @ https://joom.ag/DrQC

Contents…
The bicycle of water by Corran Addison.
Fit for the wave by Pauline and Dirk Herpel.
The salt life – Mark Salter interview.
SUP neck syndrome by Elaine Farquharson.
Acceptance with Real Surfing’s Steve Halpin.
Team Pye by Sarah Thornely of Supjunkie.
Fighting plastic by Paul Hyman.
Paddling the strait – Gibraltar to Africa in record time by James Gracia
10 lakes in 10 days by Julia Kaffka and Anja Mörk.
Winging it – First time run of the Naish Wingsurfer.
